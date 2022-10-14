Kerala

Ragging: police register case against eight Plus Two students

The police have registered cases against eight Plus Two students of the Sreekandapuram Higher Secondary School on the charge of ragging and beating up a Plus One student.

The victim was allegedly beaten up by seniors on October 10. He suffered ear injuries and has hearing issues now.

The incident came to light after a video of the alleged assault became viral on social media. Subsequently, the victim’s parents lodged a complaint with the police, who, after recording his statement, registered a case against the senior students.


