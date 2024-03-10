GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Radhakrishnan inaugurates Ambedkar Village Development Programme

March 10, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for the Welfare of SC/STs and Backward Classes K. Radhakrishnan interacts with elderly people during the inaugural function of the Ambedkar Gramam development schemes in Palakkad on Sunday

Minister for the Welfare of SC/STs and Backward Classes K. Radhakrishnan interacts with elderly people during the inaugural function of the Ambedkar Gramam development schemes in Palakkad on Sunday | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

Minister for the Welfare of Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes K. Radhakrishnan on Sunday inaugurated the Ambedkar Village Development Programme at a function held at Pazhayakulam Ambedkar colony, Kuzhalmannam, near here.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Radhakrishnan said that special efforts would be made to uplift the marginalised communities.

The Ambedkar Village Development Programme is devised for the integrated development of scheduled caste colonies having more than 30 families. The SC/STs department will provide basic facilities like roads, drinking water, electricity, biogas plants, renovation of houses, waste management, drainage, and footpath.

An amount of ₹1 crore will be spent for each colony under the direct supervision of the MLA.

Mr. Radhakrishnan said that the government was committed to improving the living conditions of ordinary people. As many as 500 beat forest officers were appointed from tribal belts, he said.

SC/ST children are being brought to schools with the help of SC/ST promoters. The Minister sought the help of parents and social workers to bring the children to schools.

K.D. Prasenan, MLA, presided over the function. Kuzhalmannam block panchayat president T.K. Devadas, district panchayat member R. Abhilash, SC development department additional director V. Sajeev, Kuzhalmannam SC Development officer K. Sundaran, and several civic officials were present.

