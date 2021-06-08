‘PWD 4U’ to the aid of road users in Kerala

Complaints related to state of roads can be registered through the mobile app

Do potholes, faded markings, unclear signages, erratic traffic signals, illegally parked vehicles or piled-up construction material on roads under the Kerala Public Works Department (PWD) annoy you?

Then download the department’s PWD 4U mobile app from Google play store and Apple store and report the complaints to the authorities for quick action.

The complainant will just have to move the map to position the marker on the desired location and can upload photographs to support the complaint. The app has provision to describe briefly the problem and another section to pinpoint to which section it pertains to so that it can be referred to the PWD wing concerned.

Once registered, the complaint will be forwarded to the engineers of the Roads wing through SMS and email. Once the defect is rectified and addressed by the authorities, it will be posted on the mobile application.

The app has been developed as part of the Road Maintenance Management System (RMMS) project of the World Bank-funded Kerala State Transport Project Phase II. The initiative will enable the authorities to identify the roads that need to be repaired and to complete the work within the allotted Plan Outlay.

In the first phase, the service will cover 4,000 km of roads under the PWD. In the next phase, it will be expanded to 7,000 km.

Necessary changes

Launching PWD 4U here, Minister for Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohammed Riyas said the aim of the initiative was to allow people to register complaints without going to the PWD offices and to make the department more citizen-friendly. “We will closely monitor the complaints and the remedial measures taken by the PWD officials for the next three months. Based on the feedback from the citizens and the department’s internal assessment, we will incorporate the necessary changes in PWD 4U,” he added.