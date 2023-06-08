Puthur zoological park to be opened in 2014

June 08, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Thrissur

The Puthur zoological park, one of the largest in Asia, will be opened for the public by the beginning of the next year, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran and Revenue Minister K. Rajan, who visited the park on Thursday, said.

More animals and birds would be brought to the zoological park by July, the Forest Minister, who reviewed the work there, said.

“We are planning to bring animals from outside the country. Discussions are being done with the Zoo Authority of India in this regard,” the Minister said.

Mr. Saseendran said Puthur would become a place of tourist attraction with the opening of the zoological park. Puthur would be transformed to a tourist village with the support of the local body.

He said projects that generated revenue for the panchayat and local people would be planned. All development projects would be environmental-friendly. The beauty and identity of the village would be protected.

While the second phase of the work was nearing completion, the third phase had already started. The KIIFB had allotted ₹269.75 crore for the park. Works worth ₹170 crore had been completed. An amount of ₹46 crore from the Plan fund had also been utilised. If works progressed as planned, the zoological park would be opened for the public by the beginning of 2024.

“The acquisition of land for the road to the zoological park is in the final stage. Compensation for the land will be distributed in July. As ₹23 crore of the total fund of ₹25 crore allotted for the road has to be given as compensation, more funds are needed for road construction,” the Minister said.

He said the work of the elevated pathway was in the final stage. There would be trams for visitors to watch the animals.