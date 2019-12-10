Kerala

Puthoor bridge to be rebuilt soon

more-in

₹1.5 crore earmarked in Budget for the project

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja said the tender process for the renovation of Puthoor bridge in Kunnothuparambu grama panchayat in Koothuparamba constituency had been completed.

According to a press release, ₹1.5 crore was earmarked in the 2017-18 Budget for the renovation of the bridge, and it was granted administrative and technical sanction recently. The Minister said the bridge would be renovated at the earliest. Puthoor bridge is one of the oldest such structures on Panoor-Parad-Kallikandy road.

At present, only one heavy vehicle can pass through the narrow bridge at a time. The space required for rebuilding the structure has already been acquired. The renovation of the bridge will go a long way in addressing traffic congestion, Ms. Shylaja said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2019 1:52:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/puthoor-bridge-to-be-rebuilt-soon/article30261112.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY