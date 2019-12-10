Puthoor bridge to be rebuilt soon

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja said the tender process for the renovation of Puthoor bridge in Kunnothuparambu grama panchayat in Koothuparamba constituency had been completed.

According to a press release, ₹1.5 crore was earmarked in the 2017-18 Budget for the renovation of the bridge, and it was granted administrative and technical sanction recently. The Minister said the bridge would be renovated at the earliest. Puthoor bridge is one of the oldest such structures on Panoor-Parad-Kallikandy road.

At present, only one heavy vehicle can pass through the narrow bridge at a time. The space required for rebuilding the structure has already been acquired. The renovation of the bridge will go a long way in addressing traffic congestion, Ms. Shylaja said.