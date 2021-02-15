Kerala

Pulwama day observed

People offer floral tributes at the Smruthi Mandapam of CRPF soldier V. Vasanthakumar, who lost his life in the Pulwama terror attack, at Lakkidi in Wayanad district on Sunday.  

A group of people under the aegis of the Wayanad Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Warriors, a charitable society in the district, observed Pulwama Day on Sunday.

They paid tribute to 40 CRPF soldiers who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwama attack, at the Smruthi Mandapam of CRPF soldier V. Vasanthakumar, who lost his life in the attack, at Lakkidi in the district.

People from different walks of life offered floral tributes to the soldier in the morning.

N. Pradeep, Assistant Commandant,191 battalion, CRPF, Maharashtra, inaugurated a commemoration meet held in connection with the programme.

