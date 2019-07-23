Pull down buildings flouting norms: Adalat

Fresh applications for permit should be made for buildings violating guidelines after the illegal constructions are demolished, an adalat held at the District Planning centre, here, on Tuesday has said.

The adalat was held for clearing applications in gramapachayats in the district for building permission, regularisation, occupancy and building number.

Directions

It gave direction to respective departments to take urgent steps to correct violations of paddy land and wet land rules, coastal regulation rules, and building construction rules.

The adalat took decision on pending files on permit for construction and numbering of buildings. Of the 262 applications received at the adalat, permission was given for 82 files. Eight applications were rejected. Decision on 172 were postponed. Permission will be given to them only after getting clearance from local monitoring committee, RDO and fire and security department.