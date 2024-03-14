Public Health committee discuss measures for monsoon preparedness

March 14, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Coordinated activities by various departments are important for the prevention and control of infectious diseases. The State-level public health committee, district-level committees and the committees at regional/local-body levels should meet at periodic intervals, assess the situation of infectious diseases accurately and take necessary preventive and control measures, Health Minister Veena George has said.

Strong preventive measures are required ahead of the monsoon season to prevent the outbreak of dengue, leptospirosis and other vector-borne illnesses. Pre-monsoon cleaning and sanitation measures are of utmost importance to prevent infectious disease outbreaks, Ms. George added.

She was speaking at the first meeting of the State-level public health committee here on Thursday after the unified Kerala Public Health Act 2023 was notified. The meeting was chaired by the Minister.

Kerala Public Health Act 2023 became a reality after unifying the provisions in the Madras Public Health Act, 1939 and the Travancore-Cochin Public Health Act, 1955 and by bringing in necessary and contemporary changes. The Act is a comprehensive one, which stresses on One Health as the basis of good public health measures.

The State-level public health committee chaired by the Health Minister has the Principal Secretary (Health) as the vice-chairman and the Director of Health Services as the member secretary.

The other members in the committee include the Director of Local Self-Government department, Director of Medical Education, Director of Indian Systems of Medicine, Director of Homoeopathy, Commissioner of Food Safety, Director of Agriculture Development and Farmers’ Welfare, Director of Animal Husbandry, Director of Fisheries department and the Director of Dairy Development department.

In order to ensure public health, the State, district and local-level public health committees should meet at specific intervals and take necessary action at the State/district or local-level

These committees should monitor, review and ensure that the action plans formulated by the State government from time to time, to realise the sustainable development goals in the health sector are effectively implemented at each level.

The designated Public Health Officers should submit quarterly reports on the state of public health and the activities undertaken, before the State-level committee, which will review the activities undertaken at the State/district and local body-levels, it was directed at the meeting.