Public education must help students excel in life: Minister

The aim of protecting public education was to empower students so they would get A+ not just in exams but in life as well, said Education Minister C. Raveendranath, here on Saturday.

Inaugurating a meeting organised by the government at the Vocational Higher Secondary School for aided primary school headmasters to discuss the second phase of protecting the public education system, he said children should be able to put into practice the lessons of humanity and modernity in life rather than merely remember what they had learned in the class and just write it down in examinations.

He said the role of schools was to make the campuses themselves as textbooks. Students should be able to gain knowledge from outside the classroom too.

It was due to the collective work of teachers, local institutions and parents that the State had been able to achieve the number one place in the country’s education index.

“We were able to achieve this with 82.17 points. But we have to work hard to be a role model for the country by earning 100 points,” he said.

Special programme

Mr. Raveendranath said the horizon of thought developed when students gained the ability to ask questions rather than duplicate the lessons learned. Modern technology had enabled students to do so.

He said all schools should organise a special programme called “Pratibhakalaik” from November 14 to November 22 for the purpose of introducing local talents to the students and sharing their life experiences with the children.

“At the elementary level, we must ensure that the basics of language, mathematics and science are strong in each child”. The Minister said measures should be taken to bring the Backward Classes to the fore. A library should be started in each class to develop the reading skills of children.

District Panchayat President K.V Sumesh presided over the function. Ports Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran and District Panchayat permanent committee chairman K.P. Jayabalan were present.