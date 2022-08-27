Public being misled on curriculum revision: Sivankutty

‘A note being circulated has nothing to do with Education dept.’

Deliberate attempts are afoot to spread misinformation about the school curriculum revision, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a two-day workshop organised by the Kerala School Teachers’ Association here on Saturday. The Minister said a note being circulated to mislead people had no connection to the General Education Department. The 71-page note ‘Arogyakaramaya bandhangal’ was unrelated to the department. A core committee had been formed for curriculum revision. Twenty-six focus groups had also been set up to prepare position papers on various issues.

Public discussions would be organised on the 26 subject areas. A 116-page draft note had been published for the discussions. The opinions of core committee members and focus groups would be sought, and at the core committee meeting on September 2, the draft public discussion note would be presented.

‘For public opinion’

The draft being circulated in the name of curriculum framework was the note for public discussions. The position papers were yet to be framed. The public discussion notes were not the government stance; instead questions to ascertain the public opinion.

On the issue of loss of teacher posts owing to a fall in student strength, the Minister said the government was considering implementing the 1:40 teacher-student ratio if the possibility of loss of posts after staff fixation arose. Teachers need not be apprehensive on this score, Mr. Sivankutty said.