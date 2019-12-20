Protest against police action on journalists in Mangaluru

Various organisations took out rallies here on Friday in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) and Kerala Newspaper Employees Federation (KNEF) took out a rally to the Accountant General’s office here in protest against the police action on media persons in Mangaluru.

Addressing the protest march, CITU district secretary U.P. Joseph said democracy in the country was under threat. Fascist forces had been tightening their grip on the freedom of the press. The CAA had put the axe on the root of constitutional values, he said.

Former MLA T.V. Chandramohan said the fascist forces believed that they could hide their acts from the people, if they could silence the media.

KNEF secretary Tom Panakkal, KUWJ State committee members Anusree and Jinesh Punath and Senior Journalists’ Forum secretary N. Sreekumar, Thrissur Press Club president K. Prabhat and secretary M.V. Vineetha spoke.

The Thrissur Poura Samithy too took out a rally in the city demanding withdrawal of the CAA and NRC.