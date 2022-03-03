Protest against KWA in Mavelikara municipality
Inordinate delay in replacing old pipelines
Protest is brewing against inordinate delay on the part of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) in replacing old pipelines in Mavelikara municipality.
Demanding immediate action to solve drinking water woes, Ani Varghese, ward councillor and chairman of the development standing committee in the Mavelikara municipality, began indefinite satyagraha in front of the KWA office on Wednesday. It was inaugurated by Mavelikara municipal chairman K.V. Sreekumar.
Mr. Varghese said the pipeline between the Block Panchayat office and Municipal office had burst 13 times in as many months. It has also damaged the road. "Recurring pipe bursts are causing hardships to residents. Despite repeated demands, the KWA has not yet taken any action to replace the defective pipes," Mr. Varghese said. .
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.