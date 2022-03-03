Protest against KWA in Mavelikara municipality

Inordinate delay in replacing old pipelines

Inordinate delay in replacing old pipelines

Protest is brewing against inordinate delay on the part of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) in replacing old pipelines in Mavelikara municipality.

Demanding immediate action to solve drinking water woes, Ani Varghese, ward councillor and chairman of the development standing committee in the Mavelikara municipality, began indefinite satyagraha in front of the KWA office on Wednesday. It was inaugurated by Mavelikara municipal chairman K.V. Sreekumar.

Mr. Varghese said the pipeline between the Block Panchayat office and Municipal office had burst 13 times in as many months. It has also damaged the road. "Recurring pipe bursts are causing hardships to residents. Despite repeated demands, the KWA has not yet taken any action to replace the defective pipes," Mr. Varghese said. .