Prosecutors shoot down police move to withdraw petty cases

The attempts of State police to withdraw thousands of petty cases that are pending in trial courts have backfired with prosecutors demanding government clearance for the withdrawal.

The District Police Chiefs had approached the Deputy Directors of Prosecution asking them to issue directions to Assistant Public Prosecutors and Public Prosecutors to withdraw the suo motu/petty cases pending in trial courts by invoking Section 321 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

A large number of petty cases are pending in trial courts as processes/summons could not be served due to the wrong, defective or even incomplete address of the accused. In some other cases, the presence of the accused could not be secured despite issuing warrants. If the prosecution felt that there was no possibility of apprehending the accused or obtaining their correct address, such cases could be withdrawn, if the offence involved was of not serious nature, said a communication issued in this regard.

Most of the cases pertain to driving under the influence of alcohol, public nuisance, passing lewd comments and obscene gestures against women. Some of the offences are punishable with maximum imprisonment up to three years and fine up to ₹10,000.

In Kochi, there are 4,107 suo motu cases initiated by the police which are pending. The total number of cases that the police intended to withdraw across the State would be close to two lakh cases, sources said.

The move was initiated after the High Court Chief Justice expressed concern over the pendency of cases. A task force was also formed to look into the issue, sources said.

However, the prosecutors maintained that the withdrawal of cases could not be initiated by solely depending on the report of the police.

The arguments of the police, namely the wrong address and non-availability in the given address, are matters which are beyond the scope of verification of prosecutors. The withdrawal of cases by banking on the police reports could give rise to complaints of favouritism and corruption, and the prosecutors cannot be part of such maladministration of justice, they said.

An NOC from the State government was required in each case, failing which the prosecutors would be held liable for every wrong case of withdrawal initiated by the police, they said.

Confirming the developments, C. Sreedharan Nair, the Director General of Prosecution, said the NOC was required for the prosecutors for withdrawal of cases. The decision was aimed at reducing the pendency of cases. In some cases, the fine that could be collected would be lesser than the cost involved for competing the judicial process. Withdrawal of such cases would save time and money and reduce the pendency. The issue had been brought to the notice of the government, he said.