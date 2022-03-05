Pronouncement of sentence in Venmony murder case deferred

The Additional District Court-II, Mavelikara, Alappuzha, on Friday deferred pronouncement of the quantum of sentence against two Bangladeshi nationals convicted for the murder of an elderly couple at Venmony near Chengannur to March 8.

A.P. Cherian (75) and his wife Lillykutty Cherian (68) were found murdered at their house on November 12, 2019. Judge Kenneth George found Labilu (39) and Juval (24) guilty of murdering the couple on March 2.

The prosecution has sought capital punishment for the convicts, while defence lawyers urged the court to show leniency.