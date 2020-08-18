Projects worth ₹839.18 crore under Samagra Shiksha

The governing council of Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, which met online on Tuesday under the leadership of Minister for Education C. Ravindranath, decided to implement projects for ₹839.18 crore that have been approved by the Union government.
The meeting decided that resource teachers would henceforth be known as special educators as per the Union government’s directions. As many as 1,365 retrenched teachers who have lost their posts in schools and are working as cluster coordinators with Samagra will be paid salary arrears from 2016.
Honorarium of Vidya volunteers who take classes for students in forest areas of Wayanad district has been increased to ₹6,000 from ₹5,000 with effect from 2016.
The tenure of Samagra’s contract employees will be extended by a year.
Till the rules for the Secondary Development Education Society, Kerala, set up by the government when Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, came into existence in place of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, are approved by the government, Samagra will continue to function as per the previous society.
