Project to make local bodies part of climate change fight launched

Initiative implemented by KSDMA and KILA

Climate change projections in Kerala will henceforth be broken down up to the level of local self-government institutions to aid in planning ahead to tackle future climate challenges.

Launching the project being implemented by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) and the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA) here on Wednesday, Minister for Local Self-Governments M.V. Govindan said that it is a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country.

"This project, being implemented as part of the State government's 100-day action plan programme, provides information on the intensity of rain and rise in temperatures in the years ahead to the local bodies. Training will also be imparted on the kind of interventions and projects which have to be implemented to tackle these future changes. The local bodies will thus be able to formulate their plans as well as disaster management measures according to these considerations. This would scientifically empower the local bodies, making Kerala safer," said Mr. Govindan.

KILA director Joy Elamon told The Hindu that climate change projections till now have been made for the State or for larger regions. Under this project, the KSDMA has broken down the possible changes in climate as well as its long-term effects to the local body level.

"The projections for the local bodies in the Pamba river basin districts have already been made available. Twenty eight layers of maps, related to flood proneness, landslip possibilities and other vulnerabilities were provided. The local body officials will be given training on how to use this in the planning process," he said.

The KILA is also preparing the guidelines for risk-informed master plans for local bodies, which is expected to be completed by this month. Another initiative is a disaster risk and climate action tool which will track the efforts taken by each local body to tackle climate challenges at their level.