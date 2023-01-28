Proface meet begins at Kuttippuram

January 28, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST

PALAKKAD A two-day State professional family conference titled Proface organised by the Wisdom Youth began at Kuttippuram on Saturday.

Wisdom Islamic Organisation State vice president Aboobacker Salafi inaugurated the conference. Wisdom Youth State president Thajuddin Swalahi presided over the function.

A seminar titled ‘unboxing the truth’ held as part of the conference called upon the mass media to be unbiased. The seminar said the BBC’s controversial documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi validated the world’s claim that India was increasingly becoming an intolerant country.

Minister for Sports V. Abdurahiman will inaugurate the second day’s session on Sunday. Wisdom Islamic Organisation State president P.N. Abdul Latheef Madani will preside. Syed Abid Husain Thangal, MLA, will be the chief guest.