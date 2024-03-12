GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Prof. M.V. Pylee Award for T. Pradeep

March 12, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

T. Pradeep, Professor at IIT Madras, has won the Prof. M.V. Pylee Award 2023 for distinguished academician in the country.

The award, instituted by the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), consists of a cash prize of ₹1 lakh, citation, and a memento. It is given to distinguished academicians in the country every year to honour their contributions as excellent educationalists, outstanding researchers, institution builders, and visionary scientists who bridge the gap between science and society. The award was instituted in the name of the late management expert and former Cusat Vice-Chancellor M.V. Pylee, according to a release.

Dr. Pradeep had received the Padma Shri in 2020 for his contributions to science and technology and the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize in 2008. A native of Panthavoor in Malappuram district, he secured his PhD in Chemical Physics from the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, under C.N.R. Rao. His research interests include molecular and nanoscale materials, clean water, surfaces, instrumentation, and business incubation, the release said.

