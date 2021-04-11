Probe team visits Mansoor’s house

The investigating team of the State Crime branch on Sunday visited the house and met the family members of Muslim Youth League activist P. Mansoor, who was murdered allegedly by the CPI(M) activist in a clash that took place on April 6.

Inspector-General of Police G. Sparjan Kumar and Dy.SP P. Vikram, who officially took over the investigation from the District Crime Branch, spoke to Muhasin, brother of slain Mansoor and other family members. They also visited the spot of crime. The case documents will be collected and a detailed investigation will begin from Monday, said Mr. Kumar.

Body of Ratheesh cremated

Meanwhile, body of second accused in the case Ratheesh Kolooth, who was found hanging in a tree in in Kozhikode, was cremated on his house premises at Pullukkara Ochirakkal Peedika on Saturday night.

The cremation was done in the presence of CPI(M) leaders and party members.

Though it was suspected to be a case of suicide, the post-mortem report revealed that the body had internal injuries. The report also states the possibility of suffocation before death.