Probe sought into schoolteacher’s death at Thiruvalla

37-year-old fell off moving train

Days after a schoolteacher was killed after falling off a moving train at the Thiruvalla railway station, an association of railway passengers has called for a detailed investigation into the incident.

The deceased woman, identified as 37-year-old Jincy John of Melukavu, Kottayam, had been returning home from her workplace on Monday when the tragedy struck. The woman, who was traveling on board the Nagercoil-Kottayam passenger train to Kottayam, fell off the ladies’ compartment of the train soon after it departed Thiruvalla.

According to Friends on Rails, an association of railway passengers, the victim was alone inside the compartment when the train left Thiruvalla. Eyewitness accounts suggested that a man in ragged clothes ran into the same compartment a few minutes before the accident.

A preliminary investigation by the railway authorities, however, suggested that the woman had fallen while trying to de-board the moving train. An examination of CCTV visuals at the station too has failed to notice anything suspicious.

The Railway Protection Force has launched a detailed probe into the incident.