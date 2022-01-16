Probe possibility of rehabilitating nomadic tribes in Moozhiyar quarters: Minister

‘700 tribals to be recruited to Forest, Excise departments’

Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes K. Radhakrishnan has directed various government agencies, including the Pathanamthitta district administration, to explore the possibility of rehabilitating the homeless tribals in the Moozhiyar forests to the vacant quarters adjacent to Moozhiyar Power House.

A direction to this effect was issued by the Minister during a visit to the Saipin Kuzhi tribal village in the Sabarimala forests on Saturday. The Minister was accompanied by District Collector Divya S. Iyer and Konni MLA K.U. Jeneesh Kumar, among others

Several vacant

According to the Minister, several of the quarters built by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) had been lying vacant in Moozhiyar for a very long period and they could be used for rehabilitating members of the nomadic tribal groups. The Minister also entrusted the District Collector with submitting a report on the number of people and the vacant space available, after consultations with the Tribal department, the KSEB, local body and the Forest department.

As many as 700 tribals will be recruited to the Forest and Excise departments through the special recruitment scheme. Fencing will be erected to prevent wildlife attacks while steps will be taken to ensure power supply to all tribal settlements.

“The government aims at providing houses to the homeless and better education for their children. These benefits, however, could not be granted to them as they had not been staying in one place permanently,” said the Minister.