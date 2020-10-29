Probe leading to CM: Chennithala

CPI(M) State secretary too in predicament, says Leader of the Opposition

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the wake of the Enforcement Directorate arresting M. Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to Chief Minister , as the fifth accused in the gold smuggling case.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Mr. Chennithala said the probe would lead to the Chief Minister and he would turn as the main accused.

Mr. Vijayan was in the dock with the arrest of Sivasankar. He was not legally and morally qualified to continue in the post any more and should resign to respect public sentiments, he opined.

Mr. Chennithala accused the Chief Minister of protecting Mr. Sivasankar from the very beginning. That was why he had not shifted the official out even after CPI leader Kanam Rajendran asked for it, he observed.

The Chief Minister was aware of all the transactions of Sivsankar, he said.

The Chief Minister, who initially denied knowing Swapna, accused in the gold smuggling case, later admitted meeting her after she confirmed meeting him six times. The Opposition Leader alleged that the CCTV footage was destroyed to wipe out such evidence.

CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who should question the Chief Minister on the issue, was in a predicament with his son Binish Kodiyeri being arrested by the ED in Bengaluru.

K. Sudhakaran, MP, and DCC president Satheesan Pacheni were present at the press conference.