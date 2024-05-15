GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Probe into assault on girl in Kasaragod intensified

Published - May 15, 2024 08:12 pm IST - Kasaragod

The Hindu Bureau

The Hozdurg police have intensified the investigation into the assault on a 10-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted from her home at Padanakkad in Kasaragod and robbed of gold ornaments.

The victim later reported that the suspect, who spoke Malayalam and wore a mask, covered her mouth and threatened to kill her. The suspect reportedly entered the house through the front door reportedly left open by the girl’s grandfather. The suspect had abandoned the girl two houses away, following which she went to a nearby house to seek help.

The girl sustained injuries in her eyes and neck during the robbery.

Related Topics

Kasaragod / theft & burglary / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.