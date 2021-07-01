Probe begins into death threat to Thiruvanchoor

A day after senior Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan received a death threat, the Kottayam West police have launched a probe into the incident.

The police team on Thursday collected the statement of Mr. Radhakrishnan. Mr. Radhakrishnan later told mediapersons that it was up to the State government to probe whether the convicts in the T.P. Chandrasekharan murder case had any role in the threat.

“A few lines in the letter indeed raise suspicion about the involvement of the TP case convicts,” he said.

An anonymous letter posted from Kozhikode to Mr. Radhakrishnan’s MLA quarters address threatened to kill the former Home Minister and his family members if they did not leave the State within 10 days. Following this, Mr. Radhakrishnan filed a complaint with the Chief Minister.