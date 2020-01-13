Probe begins into attack on BJP leader

The police have launched an investigation into the attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State secretary A.K. Nazeer inside a mosque at Thookkupalam, near Nedumkandam, on Sunday, shortly after he inaugurated a Jana Jagriti meeting of the party in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act [CAA].

A senior officer of the Nedumkandam police station on Monday said that a police team had collected the statement of Mr. Nazeer,.

He has been admitted in a serious condition to the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences in Kochi.

Mr. Nazeer was attacked with a chair from behind while he was offering namaz after getting the permission from the imam of the mosque.

Leader prevented

According to reports, the BJP leader was obstructed from entering the Juma Masjid by a group of people.

BJP leaders alleged that the Social Democratic Party of India was behind the attack. But the police maintained that only after collecting details it would be known who attacked him.

Mr. Nazeer had inaugurated the people’s interactive programme Jana Jagriti in the town.

Prior to the meeting, a rally was taken out by the BJP workers.