Private bus operators in Kerala to go on strike from December 21

Services to be indefinitely withdrawn to highlight demand for higher fares, starting with ₹12 as minimum fare and ₹6 for students

Private bus operators in the State have said they would withdraw services indefinitely from December 21 to highlight their demand for higher fares, starting with ₹12 as minimum fare and ₹6 for students.

Kerala State Private Bus Operators Federation (KSPBOF) chairman Lawrence Babu, general convenor T. Gopinathan and vice-chairman Gokul Das of the Samyukta Samara Samithy said at a press conference here on Wednesday that it had been about a month since the bus owners held discussions with the Transport Minister. However, their demand had not been met.

Samyukta Samara Samithy, a combine of bus operators, said that around 12,500 private buses operated in the State and all of them would withdraw service from December 21.

Promise unfulfilled

Bus operators said they had declared their intention to go on a strike from November 9 and discussions were held with the Transport Minister. However, the appeal made by the operators had not been considered. The withdrawal of services had been postponed on the basis of a promise made by the Minister that the demands would be addressed. However, no decision had been taken on the issues raised.

Operators also claimed the high diesel price, inability to make payments to bus workers and the cost of servicing buses as other reasons for withdrawal of services.