GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

(print only, not for online sunday special) Malappuram Municipality’s caring hands for the elderly

February 10, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Abdul Latheef Naha
Abdul Latheef Naha
Malappuram Municipal Chairman Mujeeb Kaderi and his colleagues preparing the special food kits for the elderly.

Malappuram Municipal Chairman Mujeeb Kaderi and his colleagues preparing the special food kits for the elderly.

Malappuram Municipality has come a long way in extending care facilities for its elderly like no other civic body in the country. After setting up an exclusive centre for the elderly – the Badai Bazaar, the civic body has now instituted a special nutrition package for the senior citizens.

The food kits containing, among other things, packets of Horlicks, Boost, oats, cereal, finger millet powder and rice flakes, are being supplied to everyone above 60 years of age irrespective of their financial status.

Although it appeared to be an exaggeration when Municipal Chairman Mujeeb Kaderi said here the other day that the people of Malappuram would gleefully await their retired life, he was throwing light on a change in attitude towards the elderly here.

According to Mr. Kaderi, no other municipality in the State has ventured to take care of the elderly by ensuring them nutrition kits. “We have embarked upon several unique schemes for the elderly. The ‘Badai Bazaars’, meant for the elderly to socialise and while time away, have already become a hit,” he said.

The Municipality has identified 6,043 beneficiaries living within its limits. Mr. Kaderi and his team had to get special permit for this unique scheme from a forum headed by the District Collector as there was no provision for it under the local self government.

“We did not discriminate between those above poverty line and below poverty line because we want all the elderly here to benefit from this scheme,” said Mr. Kaderi.

The food kits are being distributed under the title ‘Nanmayulla Malappuram Nagarasabha’.

Besides, the municipality has modernised an old age centre functioning under it at Melmuri by installing AC and other facilities. The municipality has also begun distributing blood pressure and diabetes checking instruments. “We also provided free cots for the elderly. I don’t think any other municipality or panchayat has done more for the elderly in the State,” said Mr. Kaderi.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.