Premkumar replaces Sriram as Survey Director

The government on Wednesday appointed Social Justice Department Director V.R. Premkumar as the new Survey and Land Records Director.

He replaces Sriram Venkitaraman who has been suspended from service in connection with a road accident that claimed the life of a journalist early on Saturday.

Rajesh Kumar Singh was appointed Principal Secretary, Taxes (except Excise).

He will be holding additional charge of Agriculture (Animal Husbandry) too. Saradha Muralidharan was appointed Principal Secretary, Local Self-Government Department (Rural). She will have additional charge of the Planning and Economic Affairs Department and Kerala State Planning Board Member-Secretary too.

T.V. Anupama was appointed Women and Children Development Department Director with additional charge of the Central Project Management Unit.

Munnar Tribunal

The meeting approved the draft ordinance for repealing the Munnar Special Tribunal Act.

The government will recommend the Governor to promulgate the new ordinance.