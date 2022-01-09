‘Precaution dose’ from today

The “precaution dose” of COVID-19 vaccine will be administered from Monday, Health Minister Veena George has said.

Healthcare workers, who number 5.55 lakh, 5.71 lakh front line workers and those above 60 years of age with comorbidities are eligible to receive the precaution dose.

Among these categories , only those who completed nine months after the second dose of vaccine would be administered the precaution dose. Those above 60 years of age should consult their doctor before taking the precaution dose, Ms. George said.

The vaccine will be administered through the vaccination centres opened for those above 18 years of age, which bear blue sign boards.

The booking for the precaution dose was opened in the CoWin portal on Sunday. Even though precaution dose can also be received directly from vaccination sites, it would save time if people register ahead online.