Kerala

‘Precaution dose’ from today

The “precaution dose” of COVID-19 vaccine will be administered from Monday, Health Minister Veena George has said.

Healthcare workers, who number 5.55 lakh, 5.71 lakh front line workers and those above 60 years of age with comorbidities are eligible to receive the precaution dose.

Among these categories , only those who completed nine months after the second dose of vaccine would be administered the precaution dose. Those above 60 years of age should consult their doctor before taking the precaution dose, Ms. George said.

The vaccine will be administered through the vaccination centres opened for those above 18 years of age, which bear blue sign boards.

The booking for the precaution dose was opened in the CoWin portal on Sunday. Even though precaution dose can also be received directly from vaccination sites, it would save time if people register ahead online.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 9, 2022 9:04:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/precaution-dose-from-today/article38206761.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY