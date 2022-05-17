Pre-school: more projects for learning enhancement

‘Kalithoni’ activity book for pre-primary students released

More projects will be implemented to streamline physical and mental development of children in pre-schools attached to State schools, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

He was speaking after releasing ‘Kalithoni’ activity book for pre-primary students at Government Teacher Training Institute, Manacaud, here on Tuesday.

The Minister said by implementing ‘Thalolam’ activity corners for promoting learning through fun, the State had won praise for being the first to implement the model pre-school project at the State level. The first six years were critical in the development of a child, and pre-school activities that helped in their mental growth and behaviour formation were what the department aimed at.

Directions had been given to address any problem faced by pre-primary schools in the State, he said.

The ‘Kalithoni’ acivity books have been printed in Tamil and Kannada, besides Malayalam this year, and are ready for distribution.

Minister for Transport Antony Raju presided over the function. Samagra Shikha, Kerala, A.R. Supriya was present.