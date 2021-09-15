Prasad Krishna appointed NIT Calicut director

The post has been vacant since August 2020.

Prasad Krishna, Head of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, National Institute of Technology, Surathkal has been appointed as the new Director of National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C).

It is learnt that President Ram Nath Kovind gave assent to the name recommended by the Ministry of Education. A selection committee appointed by the Ministry of Education had carried out an online interview of the names of shortlisted persons in September 2020.

Professor Krishna currently heads the Department of Mechanical Engineering, National Institute of Technology, Surathkal. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The post has been vacant for more than a year after the five-year tenure of former Director Sivaji Chakravorti ended in mid-August 2020. Since then, Deputy Director P. S. Sathidevi has been holding charge.

Prof. Krishna received his B.Tech degree in Mechanical Engineering, securing the gold medal from the Regional Engineering College, Karnataka (now NIT Surathkal) in 1983, M.Tech degree from Indian Institute of Technology, Madras in 1990 and Ph.D from University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, USA in 2001. He joined NIT-K in January 2009.

His areas of interest are CNC Machine Tools and Robot Calibration, Error Compensation Strategies for CNC Machine Tools, High Speed Spindles and High Speed Indexing Turret for CNC Turning Centers, Fluid Power Control Systems, Processing of Advanced Materials and light alloys, Modelling and Simulation of Solidification Processes, Characterization of Interfacial Heat Transfer in Permanent Mold Casting Processes.