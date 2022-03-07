Postal dept’s adalat on March 30
Kozhikode
The Department of Posts will hold a dak adalat of northern region through videoconferencing at the office of the Post Master General, Nadakkavu, on March 30. Complaints related to the services such as letter post, money orders, parcels, speed post and savings banks offered by the postal department will be considered at the adalat. Complaints received at the office of the post master general up to March 16 will be considered at the adalat, a press release said.
