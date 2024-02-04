Post-matric scholarship: ₹67.87 crore sanctioned

February 04, 2024 08:56 am | Updated 08:56 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

An amount of ₹67.87 crore has been sanctioned for distribution of post-matric scholarship to various categories of students, Minister for Finance K.N. Balagopal has said. An amount of ₹15.76 crore has been sanctioned for the Scheduled Caste category, ₹43.33 crore for Backward Classes, and ₹8.78 crore for Economically Weaker Sections. Earlier this year, ₹417 crore had been sanctioned for the scholarships. An amount of ₹182 crore had been earmarked in the budget this year for the scholarship payments.