GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Post-matric scholarship: ₹67.87 crore sanctioned

Earlier this year, ₹417 crore had been sanctioned for the scholarships

February 04, 2024 08:56 am | Updated 08:56 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

An amount of ₹67.87 crore has been sanctioned for distribution of post-matric scholarship to various categories of students, Minister for Finance K.N. Balagopal has said. An amount of ₹15.76 crore has been sanctioned for the Scheduled Caste category, ₹43.33 crore for Backward Classes, and ₹8.78 crore for Economically Weaker Sections. Earlier this year, ₹417 crore had been sanctioned for the scholarships. An amount of ₹182 crore had been earmarked in the budget this year for the scholarship payments.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.