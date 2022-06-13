Ports dept. intensifies crackdown on illegal houseboats

Recently, a tragedy involving a boat that was unlicensed claimed a life

The Ports department has intensified its crackdown on illegal houseboats in Alappuzha. It has sought police assistance to seize vessels flouting norms.

The move comes after a houseboat with tourists from Tamil Nadu capsized at Kanitta jetty in Kuttanad on June 11. Though all the three passengers and crew escaped unhurt, a local resident drowned while trying to retrieve the belongings of the tourists from the submerged vessel.

Officials of the Ports department said the craft that sunk was not licensed to operate. "It was operating without registration, licence and other mandatory certificates. We had even served its owner with a detention notice a few weeks ago. But the vessel continued to operate in violation of the rules. After the accident, we submitted a report to the police. It is up for the police to take further action," said a Ports department official.

The department, which launched a major drive in March against illegal houseboats in Alappuzha, has so far impounded 46 vessels.

Among the boats seized include those operating without a mandatory licence, registration, insurance and so on. While the majority of the vessels seized were released later after they renewed their licence, registration and other mandatory certificates, a few are kept at a detention yard at Aryad.

According to the department, as many as 1,588 mechanically propelled boats, including houseboats, shikhara boats and speedboats, are registered with the Alappuzha Port Registry. However, the real numbers are manifold high. Houseboats alone, there are an estimated 1,500 vessels in the backwaters of Alappuzha. It is understood that nearly half of them operate without registration, licence and other mandatory certificates.

At present no new houseboat registration is issued in Alappuzha due to a government ban imposed a few years ago due to the proliferation of vessels in the waters. Officials said the boats without registration could apply for the same in other districts. Those vessels having their registration and other mandatory certificates expired could apply for renewal with the Alappuzha Port Registry.