Popular novelist Sudhakar Mangalodayam passes away

Popular Malayalam novelist Sudhakar P. Nair aka Sudhakar Mangalodayam died of age- related ailments here on Friday. He was 72.
Sudhakar, a native of Velloor, near Vaikom, shot to fame during the 1980s through his novels serialised in a handful of Kottayam-based weekly magazines. By the next decade, his novels became part of the popular reading culture and most people knew the author’s works intimately.
Besides novels, he also penned screenplays for a handful of Malayalam movies, television serials and radio dramas.
The villages between Piravom Road railway station and the Hindustan Newsprint Factory at Velloor formed the background for majority of his works. Paadasaram, Nandini Oppol, Ottakkolusu, Eran Nilav, Chitta, Niramala, Chuttuvilakk and Kumkumappottu are among some of his popular works.
The funeral will be held on the premises of his residence on Saturday. The deceased is survived by daughter Sreevidya. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed condolences to the bereaved family members.
