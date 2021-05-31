Poor patronage forces Railways to cancel 24 trains

The Railways decision comes in the wake of the Phase III lockdown in Kerala

As many as 24 special trains, including two Janshatabdi Specials operating in Kozhikode–Thiruvananthapuram Central and Thiruvananthapuram Central–Kannur sectors, Venad and Vanchinad Express, have been cancelled due to poor patronage from commuters.

The Railways decision comes in the wake of the Phase III lockdown that has come into effect in the State and in force till June 9 midnight. Train 02075 Kozhikode–Thiruvananthapuram Central Janshatabdi Special and Train 02076 Thiruvananthapuram Central–Kannur Janshatabdi Special will not operate from June 1 to 15.

Train 6305 Ernakulam Junction– Kannur Daily Intercity Special and Train 06306 Kannur–Ernakulam Junction Daily Intercity Special will also not run till June 15 due to the poor patronage from the travellers.

The cancellation of 10 special trains has been further extended from June 1 to 15 and this has the approval of the Railway Board, according to the Railways.

The trains are 06301 Shornur Junction–Thiruvananthapuram Central Daily Venad Special, 06302 Thiruvananthapuram Central–Shornur Junction Daily Venad Special, 06303 Ernakulam Junction–Thiruvananthapuram Central Daily Vanchinad Special, Train 06304 Thiruvananthapuram Central–Ernakulam Junction Daily Vanchinad Special, 06307 Alappuzha–Kannur Daily Executive Special, 06308 Kannur–Alappuzha Daily Executive Special, 06327 Punalur– Guruvayur Daily Special, 06328 Guruvayur–Punalur Daily Special, 06341 Guruvayur–Thiruvananthapuram Central Daily Intercity Special and 06342 Thiruvananthapuram Central–Guruvayur Daily Intercity Special, according to the Railways .

In addition, 06630 Mangaluru Junction–Thiruvananthapuram Central Daily Malabar Special will not run from June 1 to 15 and 06629 Thiruvananthapuram Central–Mangaluru Junction Daily Malabar Special from June 2 to 16.

Train 02082 Thiruvananthapuram Central–Kannur Janshatabdi Special will remain cancelled from June 2 to 14 and 02081 Kannur–Thiruvananthapuram Central Janshatabdi Special from June 3 to 15.

According to Railways, 02639 MGR Chennai Central–Alappuzha Daily Special will be temporarily cancelled from June 1 to 15 and 02640 Alappuzha–MGR Chennai Central Daily Special from 2 to 16.

Train 06355 Kochuveli–Mangaluru Junction Biweekly Antyodaya Special operating on Thursdays and Saturdays will not run on June 3, 5, 10 and 12. Train 06356 Mangaluru Junction–Kochuveli Biweekly Antyodaya Special operating on Sundays and Fridays will not run on June 4, 6,11 and 13. Train 02698 Thiruvananthapuram Central–MGR Chennai Central Weekly Special operating on Saturdays will not run June 5 and 12 and Train 02697 MGR Chennai Central–Thiruvananthapuram Central Weekly Special operating on Sundays on June 6 and 13.