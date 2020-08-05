Poonthura, Vizhinjam seeing a drop: Pinarayi

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that there were signs of disease transmission coming down in two of the large clusters at Poonthura and Vizhinjam. However, the situation was fluid and vigil should be continued.
In one of the closed clusters at Alappuzha, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police camp at Noooranad, where the outbreak had been brought under control, 35 new cases were reported on Tuesday when a new contingent arrived from Jalandhar as part of the rotational changeover. However, these personnel were in quarantine.
Disease transmission was continuing in the Aluva cluster and in Fort Kochi in Ernakulam district. In Wayanad, strong containment measures have been launched in the Periya Pulachikuni tribal settlement colony where 11 persons had tested positive.
Mr. Vijayan said that the situation in Kannur Government Medical College Hospital, where 125 persons, including 93 health-care workers had tested COVID positive, had improved.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath