Kerala

Poonthura to be made separate cluster

The Health Department has formulated an action plan to prevent ‘super spread’ in view of the increasing cases of local spread in the district.

As per the action plan prepared at a high-level meeting chaired by Health Minister K.K. Shylaja, preventive measures will be taken by dividing areas such as Poonthura into separate clusters.

Increase in testing and quarantining all those who have come into contact with those testing positive are being planned. Separate out-patient sections will be opened for those coming from neighbouring States, especially from areas having more virus spread.

