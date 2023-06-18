Poojappura Ravi, who enacted many a humorous role, passes away

June 18, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Veteran Malayalam actor Poojappura Ravi, known for humorous roles in hundreds of films, passed away at Marayur in Idukki district on Sunday morning. He was 86.

The end came while he was being taken to the hospital following breathing difficulties.

Born Raveendran Nair at Poojappura in Thiruvananthapuram, he displayed a taste for arts quite early in his life. Known for his standout voice and style of dialogue delivery, he first began his career as a performer using his voice to great effect in radio plays, when he was still a school student. His voice soon became familiar to the audience through the Akashavani’s series of children’s plays. The play Oraal Koodi Kallanayi was noticed for his performance.

At Kalanilayam

At the Kalanilayam drama troupe, its founder Jagathy N.K. Achari mentored the actor in Raveendran Nair, and also changed his name to Poojappura Ravi, which would become his identity in the film world too. His initial forays into cinema were not very successful, and for a time, he did other jobs to earn a living, before Mr. Achari again brought him back to the stage, where he became part of popular plays such as Raktharakshassu and Kayamkulam Kochunni.

The decade he spent at Kalanilayam became his stepping stone to cinema, with his character of Swami in Prem Nazir-starrer Ammini Ammavan being one of the early successes. Though he was typecast to an extent, he was a constant presence in many popular films of the 1980s and 90s, working with a range of directors, including Priyadarshan, Hariharan, Rajasenan and Fazil.

Movies

Some of the films he acted in include Rowdy Ramu, Ormakal Marikkumo, Mutharamkunnu PO, Poochakkoru Mookkuthi, Odaruthammava Aalariyam, Akkare Ninnoru Maaran, Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu, Oru CBI Diary Kuruppu, Kilukkam, Aayirappara, Kalapaani, Nariman and Thaskaraveeran. He last acted in Guppy in 2016.

In his condolence message, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the passing away of Poojappura Ravi is a great loss to the art and culture scene in the State. Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, Ministers and film personalities condoled the actor’s death.