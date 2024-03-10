GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ponkandam holds water literacy seminar

Water samples brought from different places were tested at the seminar and guidelines were given to control the acidity of water.

March 10, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
The parishioners of Ponkandam, near Mangalam dam, taking a pledge to conserve water during a water literacy seminar held on Sunday.

The parishioners of Ponkandam, near Mangalam dam, taking a pledge to conserve water during a water literacy seminar held on Sunday.

A water literacy seminar was held at Ponkandam, near Mangalam dam in the district, on Sunday in view of increasing water shortage.

Ponkandam, the first net-zero parish in the country, has set its eye on being the first water literate parish as well. The parishioners took a pledge to conserve water sources.

The parish has decided to implement different methods of rain-harvesting, soil conservation, earth recharging. It will construct sub-surface barriers in canals, rainwater pits, and water recycling stones.

The water samples brought from different places were tested at the seminar and guidelines were given to control the acidity of water. The seminar focused on the importance of clean water in healthy life.

Parish vicar Saji Joseph said that people would be trained to revive water sources and to use the available water most effectively.

Haridas Varikkottil Raman, climate change expert from Caritas Asia, led the seminar. Fr. Joseph, and Kerala Catholic Youth Movement Palakkad diocese general secretary A. Teena spoke.

