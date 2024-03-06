GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pongala festival of Puthiyakavu temple in Kollam on March 8

50,000 devotees expected to offer pongala to presiding deity

March 06, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The annual pongala festival of the Sree Puthiyakavu Bhagavathy temple will be held on March 8, said temple officials at a press meet here on Wednesday.

Former Sabarimala melshanthi and chief priest of the temple N. Balamurali will initiate the proceeding by lighting the ‘nilavilakku’ in front of the sanctum sanctorum. The fire will then be passed on to the pandara aduppu, marking the start of the ritual. Hundreds of devotees are expected to attend the pongala. “All arrangements are in place for the pongala that marks the grand finale of the temple festival. This year around 50,000 devotees will be offering pongala to the deity,” said the temple committee officials.

50 blocks

Kollam city will be divided into 50 blocks for setting up hearths and volunteers will be present in all blocks to assist the devotees. In each block, the service of 10 sevaks and five sevikas will be made available along with the service of the Health department, Kerala Water Authority, Kollam city Corporation, police, Railway Protection Force, and Fire & Rescue Services personnel. Provision for food and water will be ensured. A team of doctors and paramedics will be present.

The Manjaneerattu ritual will be held around 12.30 p.m. and the sanctification ceremony will be carried out immediately after that. The pongala will be complete with the priests splashing holy water on the offering prepared by the devotees.

The Shaktikumbham ezhunnellippu ritual will start at 5 p.m. while mangala guruthi offering, the last ritual of the festival, will be held at 1 a.m.

