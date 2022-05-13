Policemen seek steps to reduce workload

26 resolutions moved at KPA meet

Kozhikode

The 37th city convention of the Kerala Police Association (KPA) has called upon the State government to adopt practical measures to reduce the workload of police officers.

A resolution moved by the association functionaries at the convention said that the bifurcation of some of the police stations in the city limits could largely address the concerns in the sector. The resolution also said that the demand had been pending for action for a long time.

KPA functionaries, who moved 26 separate resolutions on various issues at the representatives’ meet, said that the Medical College and Pantheerankavu police stations had a larger jurisdiction, forcing the police officers to do excess work. They also claimed that the situation was almost the same in the Kunnamangalam police station.

The representatives’ meet as part of the two-day convention, was opened by P.T.A. Rahim, MLA. To mark the occasion, over 500 KPA members exchanged their consent letters for organ donations with Mr. Rahim. Senior police officers and State functionaries of KPA were also present at the event.