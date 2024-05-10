GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police to strictly enforce lane traffic discipline at major junctions in Kozhikode

Published - May 10, 2024 09:14 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Vehicles that were found violating lane traffic rules at Thondayad Junction in Kozhikode.

Vehicles that were found violating lane traffic rules at Thondayad Junction in Kozhikode. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The traffic police have started initiating spot action against violators of lane traffic discipline in the wake of complaints that wrong driving practices have been creating chaos during peak hours at major junctions in the city. A recent order by the Kerala State Human Rights Commission citing unsatisfactory action in the area was also instrumental in the intensified drive against lane discipline violators.

Apart from strengthening road camera surveillance, traffic police officers have been posted at all major junctions to capture visuals of erring motorists. Even after intensified action, many drivers are yet to be convinced of the importance of following lane traffic norms.

“The free-left option is available at almost all junctions, but motorists are unable to use it, thanks to reckless driving by a few. Irresponsible drivers also pose obstacle for even emergency service vehicles like fire engines and ambulances,” said a sub inspector. The officer said the ignorance of drivers was one of the reasons for traffic blocks near junctions.

Malaparamba Junction is one of the key spots where lane traffic discipline is thrown to the wind. With no patience to wait for the green signal at the junction, some drivers frequently attempt to jump the queue and block the lane which should always be kept open for free left turn.

“Violation of lane discipline also ends up in unbearable honking by trapped motorists. Some even misuse hazard lights and headlights to easily bypass other vehicles,” said A. Subhash, a retired motor vehicle inspector. He added that surveillance measures at traffic junctions should be improved to book irresponsible motorist.

According to the police, traffic police officers capture all suspected violations on the mobile camera for appropriate follow-up action.

