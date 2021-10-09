Police team loses its way in forest

The team was searching for a suspected ganja plantation in Walayar forests

A group of police personnel who went in search of a suspected ganja plantation got stranded inside the forest in the district after it lost its way, the police said on Saturday.

The 13-member-team, led by Deputy Superintendent Of Police, Narcotic Cell, went inside the Malampuzha-Walayar forests here on Friday morning based on a tip-off that a ganja plantation was located deep inside the woods. However, the officials, by evening, informed their colleagues that they had lost their way in the forests. They also said they were spending the night sitting atop a rock.

Based on the information, two groups comprising police and forest personnel ventured into the forest from Walayar and Kava in Malampuzha respectively to bring back them safely, the police here added.