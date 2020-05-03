Police step up surveillance in Malappuram

Ban orders in the district have been extended up to the midnight of May 17 as part of preventing the spread of COVID-19. Officials said that there would be no relaxation in hotspots in the district.

District Police Chief U. Abdul Kareem said the police registered 108 cases on Sunday for violating lockdown norms. As many as 112 people were arrested and 65 vehicles seized.

The total number of police cases for lockdown violation in the district reached 3,308. While 4,166 people were arrested, 1,964 vehicles were seized since the beginning of the lockdown.

The police registered 237 cases across the district for not wearing masks while moving out. Mr. Kareem said the police had intensified surveillance against those roaming around without wearing masks.