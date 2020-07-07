Police officers to visit houses

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said senior police officers would call on citizens in quarantine at their homes to enquire about their welfare.
They would ensure that those quarantined followed pandemic control protocol and health officials and local body representatives monitored their progress closely.
Mr. Vijayan said the surprise inspections would focus more on urban areas and densely populated neighbourhoods.
Vigil in coastal areas
The risk of transmission was higher in city centres. He said coastal localities where people lived in clusters were highly vulnerable to COVID-19. A super spread could happen at any moment if the public let drop their guard against the pandemic.
The use of face masks in the public and maintaining physical distance were the only tools available to combat the scourge in the absence of vaccines and other effective medication.
He said persons cured of the flu should remain indoors for at least a week.
He criticised a hospital for not admitting a pregnant woman fearing she had COVID-19. He described the action as a crass violation of medical ethics and warned such offences would entail prosecution.
