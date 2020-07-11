Police officer tests positive

A junior sub-inspector deputed for surveillance in the COVID-19-super spreader-hit coastal region of the State capital has contracted the SARS-CoV-2 infection.

The officer attached to the Poonthura police station tested positive for the virus on Friday evening. With this, the number of COVID-19 cases among police personnel in the city has risen to five. Earlier, three personnel of the Armed Reserve camp and a civil police officer attached to the Pettah police station were diagnosed with the disease.

The Poonthura policeman, who was asymptomatic and did not figure on the contact lists of any COVID-19 patients, was among the many policemen who were subjected to random testing. His swab sample was collected on July 4.