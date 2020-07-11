Kerala

Police officer tests positive

A junior sub-inspector deputed for surveillance in the COVID-19-super spreader-hit coastal region of the State capital has contracted the SARS-CoV-2 infection.

The officer attached to the Poonthura police station tested positive for the virus on Friday evening. With this, the number of COVID-19 cases among police personnel in the city has risen to five. Earlier, three personnel of the Armed Reserve camp and a civil police officer attached to the Pettah police station were diagnosed with the disease.

The Poonthura policeman, who was asymptomatic and did not figure on the contact lists of any COVID-19 patients, was among the many policemen who were subjected to random testing. His swab sample was collected on July 4.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 11, 2020 11:10:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/police-officer-tests-positive/article32053879.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY