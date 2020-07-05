Police launch man-hunt for remand prisoners who escaped from quarantine facility

Two remand prisoners broke out of a jail quarantine centre in Varkala during the wee hours of Sunday.

The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police have launched a man-hunt for Aneesh, 27, of Pallichal, Neyyattinkara, and Muhammed Shan, 18, of Chithara, Kollam, who managed to escape from the SR Medical College and Research Centre in Akathumuri that has doubled up as a jail for COVID-19 first-line treatment centre to lodge prisoners who awaited their transfer to the District Prison in Poojappura while their swab samples were being tested.

While Aneesh had been arrested by the Naruvamoodu police under provisions of the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act for his alleged involvement in anti-social activities, Muhammed Shan was recently arrested by the Pangode police for vehicle theft. Both habitual offenders have undergone jail terms in the past.

According to Attingal Deputy Superintendent of police S.Y. Suresh, the duo were lodged in the same room in the quarantine facility for nearly five days. They managed to escape after removing the ventilation window in their bathroom around 2 a.m.

“They were able to flee from the area on a motorcycle they stole from outside an advocate’s house near the Akathumuri railway station. However, they were soon intercepted by a police team. This prompted them to abandon the vehicle and escape on foot through a narrow passage. Multiple teams have been dispatched to apprehend the duo,” the officer said.