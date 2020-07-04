Police interrogate Thushar Vellappally

The police team probing the death of Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam leader K.K. Mahesan on Saturday questioned SNDP Yogam vice president and Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) president Thushar Vellappally.
Mahesan, a former aide to Thushar’s father and SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan, allegedly ended his life. His body was found hanging inside the union office at Kanichukulangara on June 24.
After Mahesan’s death, Thushar had accused him of misappropriating funds in the SNDP Cherthala and Kanichukulangara unions. The probe team had interrogated Mr. Natesan and his close aide K.L. Ashokan in the last few days.
Mahesan was the State coordinator of SNDP Yogam’s controversial microfinance scheme. A note allegedly written by Mahesan contained the names of Mr. Natesan and Mr. Ashokan.
Sanoo’s demand
Meanwhile, representatives of the Sree Narayana institutions have urged the State government to order an independent probe into the functioning of SNDP Yogam and incidents that led to the suicide of Mahesan.
At a meeting at SN Seva Sangam in Kochi, literary critic M.K. Sanoo expressed deep angst at the functioning of the Yogam.
“Never in its history has the Yogam functioning been so autocratic. Key office-bearers, led by its secretary Vellapally Natesan, are flouting, with impunity, all dharmic norms that Sree Narayana Guru stood for. The two notes left behind by Mahesan are a clear pointer to the ills that plague the organisation,” he said.
