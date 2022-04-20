Sreenivasan murder: police identify four assailants

Prohibitory orders in Palakkad extended until April 24

A police team investigating the murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker Sreenivasan at Melamuri in Palakkad town has identified four of the six assailants.

Police sources said those identified were Abdurahman and Firos from Sanghuvarathodu, Umer and Abdul Khader from Pattambi. They were identified after examining dozens of surveillance camera footages.

Six men, reportedly Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers, had come on three motorbikes and hacked Sreenivasan to death at his auto rental shop at Melamuri on Saturday afternoon. The attack had taken place around 1 p.m., and he died at a private hospital at 2 p.m.

One of the bikes used by the assailants was registered in Tamil Nadu, said the police. Umer and Firos had used the Tamil Nadu-registered vehicle.

The police made headway in the investigation after they retrieved a phone used by Abdurahman. One of the bikes used by the assailants was a scooter. According to the police, Abdul Khader used the scooter. He was accused in a case registered at Hemambika Nagar Police Station.

The police had earlier intensified the search for the accused. More than 80 SDPI workers were taken into preventive custody as part of enhanced security measures. Two dozen phones were also confiscated from them. The police said they were examining the phone details.

Meanwhile, the district administration extended the prohibitory orders it clamped in Palakkad district until April 24.